Haryana sportspersons continue to prove their mettle

Chandigarh: The players of Haryana are continuing to prove their mettle in the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat. Rishabh Yadav, a Haryanavi lad has bagged another gold in the individual compound round in archery on Wednesday.



Apart from the State's traditional wrestling sport, the State players have proved their mettle in netball as Haryana emerged as netball champions in the National Games. Both boys and girls teams of the State have bagged gold medals in netball.

In the final match, the netball girls match, the tough competition was held between Haryana and Punjab. The spectators also constantly cheered the players with full enthusiasm. Haryana team won the gold medal by defeating the Punjab team by a margin of 53-49 points.

Similarly, in the final match of the boys' netball match held between Haryana and Telangana, Haryanvi players defeated Telangana by 75-73 points to bag the gold medal.

Girls Hockey team's winning streak continues

The daughters of Haryana are giving outstanding performances. The girl's team is consistently winning the Pool A matches and it is expected that they will win the final match as well to bag another gold for the State.

In their first match in Pool A, Haryana pulled off a thrilling win over Gujarat by a huge margin of 30-1.

Haryana scored 4 goals in the first quarter, 8 in the second quarter and 9 each in the third and fourth quarters. Whereas Gujarat's team could only earn one score in the third

quarter.

Similarly, in another match against Odisha, Haryana beat Odisha by 4-0. Besides this, in today's match against Uttar Pradesh, Haryana girls' hockey team continued their victory streak by defeating Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 5-1.

Haryana has baged a total of 66 medals including 25 gold, 22 silver and 19 bronze in the ongoing National Games.

More than 600 players of Haryana are showing their talent in these games. So far, the State players have won 1 gold medal in Archery, 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals in athletics, while the state has won 2 gold and 2 silver medals in the cycling event.

Similarly, the State players have won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in fencing, 2 bronze medals in kabaddi, 2 gold in netball, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal in rowing, 1 gold medal in rugby, 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in shooting, 1 silver medal in table tennis, 1 bronze medal in tennis, 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in weightlifting, 12 Gold, 7 Silver and 4 Bronze medals in wrestling.

Notably, the National Games 2022 is being organized in six cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Around 7,000 athletes from 28 Indian States, and 8 Union Territories and Services (Teams of the Indian Armed Forces) are competing for medals in 36 different sports. These include traditional Olympic Games as well as indigenous sports of India such as Mallakhamb, Kho-Kho and Kabaddi.