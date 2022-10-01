Haryana shines in 36th National Games

Chandigarh: The players of Haryana, who won more than half the medals in the Olympic, and Commonwealth Games, are now again shining bright in the 36th National Games as well.



Haryana continues to top the medal tally with 16 medals including 9 gold medals in these ongoing games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

So far, the state players have won 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Due to the stunning performances of both sons and daughters of State, Haryana is dominating in the National Games.

Congratulating the medal winners, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has wished them to continue

giving outstanding performances in the upcoming games as well.

The Chief Minister said that it is only because of the hard work of the players of the state, today Haryana has made an incredible mark in the field of sports. Inspired by the Sports Policy of the State, other states are also willingly

following the State's Sports Policy.

"I hope that the state players by giving brilliant performance will keep the pride of the tricolour high and will continue to make the Country and the State proud," the Chief Minister

said.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh has also congratulated the players for this achievement.

He said that the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is committed to promoting sports continuously and providing all kinds of possible assistance to the sportspersons.

In Haryana's favourite sport wrestling, no other state could stand in front of the Haryanvi players. The State has won 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in wrestling.

In the 87 kg Greco-Roman category, Haryana's Sunil defeated Harpreet Singh of Punjab and Haryana's Ashu defeated Karanjeet Singh of Punjab in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category and won gold medals.

Similarly, in the 97 kg freestyle category, Haryana's Deepak defeated Sahil of Punjab to bag gold. In the same category, Haryana's Parveen Kumar won the bronze medal.

In the 57 kg freestyle category, the final match was between the players of Haryana, in which Aman won the gold medal, while Udit bagged the silver medal.

In the 62 kg freestyle girls' wrestling, Manisha from Haryana won the gold medal by defeating Shafali who also hailed from Haryana only. Apart from this, Haryana's Reetika won the bronze medal in 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

In the 36th National Games in the rugby, the players of Haryana also surprised everyone as they defeated the Maharashtra by a huge margin of 19-7 and won the gold medal for Haryana.

In the netball team event, both boys and girls teams of the State brought laurels by winning gold medals.

Apart from this, Haryana's Anish won the gold medal in 25m rapid fire pistol, Soumyajit Ghosh won a silver medal in the boys' table tennis singles category, Manpreet Kaur won a bronze medal in shot put and Renu Chikara won a bronze medal in the

hammer throw.