Haryana govt announces Rs 6 cr reward for Sumit Antil

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for Sumit Antil who won a gold medal and set a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics.



He also declared a reward of Rs 4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning the silver medal in discus throw F-56.

Haryana government will also give government jobs to them, an official statement said here.

The chief minister said that Antil has won the hearts of the people of Haryana as well as the entire nation by winning a gold medal with his "historic" performance.

The chief minister said that Yogesh Kathuniya, a resident of Bahadurgarh who won a silver medal in Discus Throw F-56, has brought laurels not only to Haryana but also to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Antil after his victory and said his performance will inspire youngsters.

The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was a new world record.

The PM also lauded Kathuniya and noted the help and support provided by the para athlete's mother in ensuring his success.

"Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," Modi said.