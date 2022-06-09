Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series
New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday named India women's team captain for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on a day when her ODI predecessor Mithali Raj announced her international retirement.
Harmanpreet, who remains T20I skipper, and Smriti Mandhana were in the running to replace Mithali in the 50-over format. Eventually, the selectors have gone for the 33-year-old Harmanpreet over the 25-year-old Mandhana.
India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka in Dambulla and Kandy, starting June 23. It will be India's first assignment since the early exit from the ODI World Cup in March.
Notable omissions from the ODI squad were veteran Jhulan Goswami, who too like Mithali, was expected to retire after the World Cup, and Sneh Rana.
Opener S Meghana, who had impressed in the ODIs in New Zealand before World Cup, has been included in both the ODI and T20I squads.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who was not included in the ODI World Cup squad, made a comeback for the T20Is. Radha Yadav, who last played for India in July last year, also made a return.
The three T20Is will be played in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27 while the ODIs will be held in Kandy on July 1, 4 and 7. The timing of the squad announcement was rather interesting as it came soon after Indian legend Mithali called time on her 23-year-old career.
India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.
India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues,
Radha Yadav.
