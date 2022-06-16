Hardik Pandya to lead India in Ireland as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden call
New Delhi: Indian Premier League winning captain Hardik Pandya was deservingly named skipper of the Indian team for the two-match T20 International series against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and 28.
The only new face in the side is Maharashtra right-hand batter Rahul Tripathi, who was rewarded for his stellar batting during this edition of IPL where he scored more than 400 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hardwork I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best," Tripathi told PTI after his call-up.
Pandya, who is Rishabh Pant's deputy in the current T20I series against South Africa, was elevated to the leadership role and will join the Test squad in England after the completion of the home series.
Sanju Samson, whose profligacy has been well documented over the years, gets another shot at redemption, as he made a comeback for the series, having guided Rajasthan Royals to the IPL final.
Also back in the squad is Suryakumar Yadav, who had sustained a wrist fracture.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain for the series.
The designated wicketkeeper will be 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik if one goes by the squad list, while both Ishan Kishan and Samson can keep wickets if need be.
Samson's keeping isn't considered up to the mark, so he could well be the third keeper in the mix.
India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
City reports 1,375 new cases as positivity rate crosses 7%15 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'15 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Heatwave back in parts of Capital as rain gives it a miss15 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader15 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Family court judge shares personal mobile no., meets party in chamber15 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT