Gaurav, Jyoti win silver as Indian boxers bag 5 medals in Hungary
Budapest: President's Cup silver medallist Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) and former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) claimed silver medals as India finished their campaign with 4 silver medals and 1 bronze at the 64th Bocskai Memorial Tournament Debrecen in Hungary.
The South Asian Games gold medallist went down fighting against Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the final after getting a walkover in the semi-finals. Gaurav lost his bout 0-4 in a unanimous verdict.
Former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) also won the silver medal after she lost a hard-fought bout 2-3 to Russia's Soluianova Svetlana in the final. Jyoti earlier made an entry into the final after defeating Canada's Mandy Bujold in the semi-finals with a unanimous verdict.
Two other Indian pugilists, Manisha (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) also clinched silver medals at the championships.
While Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha lost her final match against World Boxing Championships silver medallist, Russia's Liudmila Vorontsova, Prasad lost his final bout to Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in unanimous verdicts.
Sachin settled for bronze medal in the 57kg category at the championships.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Being 'humane'8 Feb 2020 2:05 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Voting concludes, over 57% turnout recorded8 Feb 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Banana Cookies8 Feb 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Mexican Frittata8 Feb 2020 1:52 PM GMT
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers8 Feb 2020 1:50 PM GMT