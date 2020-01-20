Gauff, 15, stuns Venus again in first round

Melbourne: Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff said she's on "a mission to be the greatest" on Monday after stunning veteran Venus Williams once again in the first round of a Grand Slam.

The fast-rising Gauff, ranked 67 in the world, defeated the seven-time Grand Slam winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 at the Australian Open.

The teenager, who will play unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea in round two in Melbourne, similarly beat the 39-year-old Venus in the Wimbledon first round last year.

Gauff, touted as a long-term successor to Venus's sister Serena, said the Williams siblings were her idols and she wants to emulate their trailblazing success.

Warning that she can still improve "a lot", Gauff said: "My mission is to be the greatest. That's my goal, to win as many Grand Slams as possible."

Asked if she believes she can win her first Major over the next fortnight in Melbourne, Gauff replied: "If I go into a tournament thinking I'll lose, then I'm going to lose...

"I believe I can beat anyone, but I think that's almost every player's mentality.

"The ones who are the great ones, they don't really fear

anyone.