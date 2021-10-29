'Ganguly has stepped down from ATKMB's Board of Directors'

New Delhi: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Sanjiv Goenka-owned ISL club ATK-Mohun Bagan as it could have caused a conflict of interest situation after the business tycoon successfully bid for IPL's Lucknow franchise.

Ganguly has been a part of Atletico-Kolkata since the start of the Indian Super League in 2014. The club was rechristened ATK (Amar Tomar Kolkata) before it merged with legacy club Mohun Bagan. Goenka's RP-SG Group clinched the IPL Lucknow team for a whopping Rs 7090 crore on Monday.

"Yes, Sourav Ganguly has already sent a letter to ATK-Mohun Bagan management and intimated them that he will no longer be able to have a seat among club's Board of Directors as RP-Sanjiv Goenka group are now owners of IPL team and it could be a case of Conflict of Interest," a senior IPL source said on Thursday.

"Once the IPL bid was over, it was a formality and Ganguly has done the needful. Till RP-SG bid successfully, there was no case of Conflict of Interest as they were not a part of IPL," the source

added.

Earlier, Goenka had told CNBC-TV18 that the former India captain will step down from his Board of Director role.

"Well, I think he is going to step down from Mohun Bagan completely... I think today," Goenka told the business television network.

"It is for Sourav to make the announcement. I mean, sorry. I think I pre-empted it."