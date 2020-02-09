First time in 5 years: Tendulkar takes the bat once again
Melbourne: Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he had played against in his illustrous career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.
Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.
Tendulkar is in Melbourne as coach of the team led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who are playing against a team led by former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Perry, however, threw a challenge to Tendulkar on Saturday via a video message tweeted by the Australian women's team. Tendulkar in turn accepted the challenge.
"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Yogi announces Rs 2,500 stipend for students9 Feb 2020 10:11 AM GMT
In Hindi cinema age appropriate roles for women are very...9 Feb 2020 10:06 AM GMT
After Delhi Polls, AAP Cites Videos, Says Voting Machines...9 Feb 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Reservations For Jobs, Promotions Not A Fundamental Right':...9 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Bangladesh scraps plans to bring back nationals; death toll...9 Feb 2020 9:15 AM GMT