Federer needs 3rd surgery; has 'glimmer of hope' to return

Basel: Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for months because he needs a third operation on his right knee, a procedure he said will leave him with a glimmer of hope that he can return to competition.

Federer announced the news Sunday via a video message on Instagram.

I've been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon, Federer said.

Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months. The 40-year-old Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam singles titles to share the men's record with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, acknowledged there was a chance his playing career could be over, but he said he would rehab the knee with the goal of making another comeback.

I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form, Federer said.

I am realistic, don't get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.

Federer missed more than a year of action after first having his knee repaired shortly after the 2020 Australian Open in February of that year.