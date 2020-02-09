Fed Cup: US fends off Latvian comeback, through to finals
Washington DC: The US on Sunday staved off a comeback from Latvia to go through to the finals of the Fed Cup. US were leading the tie 2-0 but singles losses to world number nine Serena Williams and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin led to the tie going into the decisive fifth match.
Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, however, managed to beat Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets to help US through to the finals that will be held in April.
US are joined by Switzerland who went through despite world no 5 Belinda Bencic losing to Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez in the tie between the two sides. They are joined by Spain, Belgium, Slovakia, Germany, Russia and Belarus.
The Fed Cup has followed the men's Davis Cup by adopting the multi-nation final format which will be hosted in one city. The inaugural finals will be held at Budapest. France, Australia, Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will also feature in the finals.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kriti starts second schedule of Mimi9 Feb 2020 3:25 PM GMT
The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 849 Feb 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series9 Feb 2020 3:23 PM GMT
Kartik thrilled about his first action movie9 Feb 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Vicky reveals all on dating Katrina9 Feb 2020 3:20 PM GMT