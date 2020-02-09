Fed Cup: US fends off Latvian comeback, through to finals

Washington DC: The US on Sunday staved off a comeback from Latvia to go through to the finals of the Fed Cup. US were leading the tie 2-0 but singles losses to world number nine Serena Williams and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin led to the tie going into the decisive fifth match.

Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, however, managed to beat Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets to help US through to the finals that will be held in April.

US are joined by Switzerland who went through despite world no 5 Belinda Bencic losing to Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez in the tie between the two sides. They are joined by Spain, Belgium, Slovakia, Germany, Russia and Belarus.

The Fed Cup has followed the men's Davis Cup by adopting the multi-nation final format which will be hosted in one city. The inaugural finals will be held at Budapest. France, Australia, Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will also feature in the finals.