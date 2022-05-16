'Entire nation is elated': India rejoices in historic Thomas Cup triumph
New Delhi: India erupted in celebration after its maiden title triumph in the prestigious Thomas Cup badminton tournament, with people from all walks of life joyfully exhausting their stock of superlatives to adorn Sunday's heroes.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, the historic feat drew the attention of the country's political class, sporting fraternity, entertainment industry, and the corporate sector, among others.
They lavished rich praise on the men who made it possible -- Lakshay Sheron, Kidambi Srikanth, the doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- and also the ones who were not required in the team's 3-0 demolition of 14-time winners Indonesia but played stirring roles en route to the victory in Bangkok.
Here are some of the reactions:
The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons -- PM Modi.
Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions -- President Ram Nath Kovind.
HISTORY CREATED! Congratulations to the Indian men's badminton team's for winning the Thomas Cup! This extraordinary feat, with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia, calls for matching honour by the nation -- Union Sports Minister Anurag
Thakur
What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! -- Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra
Soaring to a New High. Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament. You've all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high -- Badminton Association of India President Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men's Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title Great win -- Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina
Nehwal
Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. It's coming home! -- Badminton Association of India
History !!!! India wins Thomas cup the first time they reached finals !!! Take a bow boys !!! -- Actor Taapsee Pannu
A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup -- India cricketer Virat Kohli
Congratulations to our Indian Men's Badminton Team on the historic Thomas Cup win. This day will be etched in the sporting memory of every Indian. With this feat, our boys have captured the imagination of the entire nation -- Law Minister and former sports minister Kiren Rijiju
What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done -- Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri
We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you! -- Former India cricketer VVS Laxman
History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind -- Former India cricketer and MP
Gautam Gambhir.
