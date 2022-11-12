Enjoyed opening batting more with Sachin than Sehwag: Ganguly

Abu Dhabi: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he enjoyed opening the batting with Sachin Tendulkar more than he did with Virendra Sehwag, as Sachin made him a better player.



He was speaking at realtors' apex body CREDAI's annual conference 'NATCON 2022' held here.

In a rapid fire round moderated by Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri, Ganguly was asked, between Sachin and Sehwag, who he enjoyed opening the innings more with.

"Sachin was the most sane one and Sehwag was insane. So its Sachin. He actually also made me a better player," he said. "Sachin actually got me lift my game."

To another question, which living person he admired the most, Ganguly against chose to name the little master.

"Sachin. He was special and I have seen him up close. I have seen him hit in rib cage. Did not make a noise. Got runs. The next morning he had a double fracture in ribs.

"I heard a sound and I went and asked him you are okay. He said he was fine. The next morning he had fractures. He was special," he said.

On what was more challenging -- test in Australia or test in England, he said Australia.

Asked to choose between what role he prefer to be in, captain of India and BCCI President, Ganguly chose to go with the cricket team.

When asked to choose between India's win in Kolkata test in 2001 at home or India's win at Lords in Natwest Cup final in 2002, he said: "2001 win at home as it changed the team. It changed the belief in team."

Ganguly named Sri Lankan spinner Muralidharan, especially as he was getting on in age, as someone who gave him nightmares.

"Older he became, the better he became. I found Murali the hardest when he was older," Ganguly said.

Before the rapid fire, Ganguly spoke at length about leadership and said it is important to listen to others.

"It's not my way or highway," he said and cited several examples.

Having been in several leadership positions, he also talked about importance of having an eye to find the right talent and giving it adequate opportunity. "You create an atmosphere to express themselves."

As a piece of advice, he suggested that one should retire from the game on a high.

On how to handle pressure, Ganguly said it was all about training the mind.

CREDAI has more than 13,000 builder-members and out of that over 1,300 are attending the three-day event here.