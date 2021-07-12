England temps thrash Pakistan and clinch ODI series

London: England's makeshift team turned in another A-list performance against Pakistan and sealed the one-day international series at Lord's in front of English cricket's biggest crowd in almost two years on Saturday.

With no attendance limits in place for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, just under 23,000 fans roared the fresh-faced home side to a 52-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The result was in the balance when England was bowled out for 247 but Pakistan finished well short on 195 all out against disciplined opponents.

With the first-choice squad still in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak, the second string stepped up for the second time in three days. Phil Salt top-scored with 60, Saqib Mahmood was excellent again with the new ball, allrounder Lewis Gregory paired 40 vital runs with three wickets, and wicketkeeper John Simpson showcased some impeccable glovework.

England was asked to bat first after chasing successfully in each of its last four matches and soon found itself in some bother after Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley followed unbeaten half-centuries last time out with matching ducks.

Malan was the first of five wickets for Hasan Ali when he squirted to second slip, while Crawley saw his off stump flattened by a rocket of a yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It fell to rookie opener Salt to reset the tone and he began by sauntering down the pitch to Hasan and crashing him impishly for four. That was the highlight of a colourful knock, which contained 10 boundaries, a handful of fresh-air shots and a selection of edges. His 60 was more rambunctious than refined, but his fearless style did much to paper over the initial setbacks. After an early nick fell short, James Vince had fun, too. He poured himself into a selection of pulls and cuts and showcased his timing as he reached a career-best 56. AGENCIES