East Bengal sign Croatia's Franjo Prce

Kolkata: Croatian U-21 national team stopper Franjo Prce on Wednesday signed up for SC East Bengal, making him red and gold brigade's third foreign recruit.

Prce, who has played a match for Lazio senior team, has joined East bengal from Croatian club NK Slaven Belupo. Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervi evic and Tomislav Mrcela are the two overseas recruits.

"I have played with some of the big names in world football and it has helped me grow on and off the field. I think I can use my experience here in the ISL and try to help my team do well," he said.

"I am eagerly waiting to experience India and I also know this club has a massive fan base. It's a shame that they can't be with us in the stands but we will play for them. We always play for the fans."

At Lazio, Prce shared the locker room with the likes of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose and Ciro Immobile who earlier this year helped Italy win the European Championships.

Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij was also with Lazio during that time as was Italy's Antonio Candreva and Lucas Biglia of Argentina. Born in Capljina in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Prce started his career with the youth academy of Croatian club Hajduk Split.