Djokovic edges past Monfils to reach Dubai final
Dubai: Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic saved three consecutive match points against Frenchman Gael Monfils to reach the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
On Friday, Djokovic defeated Monfils 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 in the semi-final and will face rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title.
"It's like being on the edge of a cliff," said Djokovic about facing match points as per the ATP Tour website.
"You know there is no way back so you have to jump over and try to find a way to survive I guess and pray for the best and believe that you can make it, that there is something that is going to help you.
"That's one of the things that I feel at the moment. Okay, one point away, one shot away. There is no going back. This is it. I accept the situation and try to make the most out of it," he added.
Djokovic is tied at 2-2 in his Head2Head series Tsitsipas, who will be competing in his second straight championship match in Dubai.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT