Delhi makes last attempt to save 'extinct' water bodies

New Delhi: The Delhi government is conducting an extensive ground truth survey to collect data on 258 'extinct' water bodies in the capital as part of its one final effort to save them.

There are 1,043 water bodies in the capital. All have been allotted unique identification numbers while 1014 have been mapped on the GIS platform.

The Wetland Authority of Delhi, constituted in 2019, is now making rapid strides to notify at least 20 of them under Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 by January next year, according to officials.

These include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Tikri Khurd Lake, Welcome Jheel, Daryapur Kalan, and Sardar Sarovar Lake.

Once notified, the water bodies will be protected against encroachments, dumping of garbage, discharge of untreated wastewater and effluent from industries, and setting up and expansion of industries etc.

In March, the Wetland Authority of Delhi had received a request from land-owning agencies to delete 258 "extinct" water bodies from the official list of 1043 as these have gone extinct over the years due to large-scale encroachment, negligence and degradation. According to officials, private buildings have come up in place of 62 water bodies, 52 are now being used to provide public services, 37 are untraceable, 14 have been encroached upon by educational institutes, 11 have been turned into parks and recreational centres, 6 are being used for commercial services and unauthorised colonies have come up on 5. A technical committee

is now reviewing the request for the deletion of water

bodies from the official list, they said.

At a meeting held on March 28, the panel proposed to conduct a survey to ascertain the level of degradation of these water bodies and prepare a 'Red Document' — which will include those that cannot be saved — and a 'Green Document' listing the ones which can be reclaimed and restored.

The water bodies that cannot be revived will be deleted from the list. However, all efforts will be made to restore the water bodies even if there's a five percent chance of doing so, an official said.

"Field teams have been constituted for ground truthing. These will collect crucial information such as the historic spread of these water bodies, their capacity, how they went extinct, who was responsible, what has come up in their place, etc.," a member of the technical committee said on the condition of anonymity.