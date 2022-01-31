Defending champions Japan, China set up Asian Cup semi-final clash

Navi Mumbai: Defending champions Japan and China on Sunday won their respective matches to set up an Asian Cup semi-final clash and ensure qualification for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Japan reached the semifinals with a 7-0 thrashing of Thailand while China beat Vietnam 3-1 in another quarterfinal match at the DY Patil Stadium here.

All the Asian Cup semifinalists earn an automatic spot in the 2023 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Striker Yuika Sugasawa scored four goals for the two-time defending champions Japan who dominated Thailand throughout their quarterfinal match.

Thailand, the 1983 champions, are still in the running for a place in the World Cup through the playoffs to be played on February 2 and 4.

With Thailand missing several players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, Japan started as favourites and Futoshi Ikeda's side took an immediate grip on the match.

Mana Iwabuchi, after two attempts in the early stages, had a chance to put Japan ahead in the 14th minute after Wilaiporn Boothduang fouled Rin Sumida in the penalty box. Goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, however, judged correctly to deny Iwabuchi.

Boonsing would prove to be a stumbling block for Japan as the match progressed but there was little the goalkeeper could do to deny the defending champions their opener in the 27th minute, with Yuika Sugasawa's right-footed shot from the centre of the box proving too powerful for the custodian to stop.

Thailand continued to bravely deny their opponents but were hit again in the first half stoppage time, with Hinata Miyazawa scoring from close range following a goalmouth melee.

Any hopes Thailand had of a possible comeback were dashed three minutes into the second half, with Sumida scoring Japan's third with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner.

With Thailand visibly tiring, Japan maintained a high tempo and their constant pressure saw them earn a second spot-kick in the 64th minute when Phonphirun Philawan was penalised for bringing Sugasawa down, with the striker converting from the spot with a well-placed shot into the bottom right corner.