DC, KKR seek momentum to revive IPL campaigns

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.



Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential.

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

With the Delhi batting line-up comprising David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Powell, KKR's varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage.

Warner, after striking three back to back fifties, faltered against the Royals and would need itching to play another impactful knock. Ditto for Shaw, who needs to convert his starts into big scores.

Delhi's latest option at number three, Sarfaraz Khan, also failed and it remains to be seen whether he is benched or not.

Pant will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

Pant can single-handedly turn any game, but he hasn't played to his potential and come Thursday at the Wankhede, where the tracks have helped batters, the skipper would look to come good.

Add to it, Powell's six-hitting prowess, Delhi have all the necessary firepower.

Delhi's bowling has fared well, but will need to forget the hammering at the hands of Jos Buttler. Khaleel Ahmed has been taking wickets upfront and has been complemented by Mustafizur Rahman, who can also be effective at the death.

While Kuldeep Yadav has redeemed himself, the other spinners Axar and Lalit have also played their parts to perfection. The trio has combined 20 wickets and their 12 overs would be vital.

Meanwhile, KKR need to get their combination right and the batters, including skipper Iyer, will have to put up an improved show.

Shreyas failed in the last game and so did the opening pair of Sam Billings and Sunil Narine. If they continue with the same openers, the two would need to give an aggressive start.

For the likes of Shreyas, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, it won't be an easy task, especially against inform Delhi spinners. Pushing Venkatesh down in the middle order has also not worked yet.

Shreyas has said it was just a matter of time and once KKR get going, they will be unstoppable as a team.

KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have been right on the money. The only weak link seems to be Varun Chakravarthy who is having an underwhelming season.

Teams (From): Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith,Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, VarunChakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.