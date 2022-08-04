CWG: Sindhu, Srikanth breeze into badminton singles pre-quarters
Birmingham: Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Sriknath sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events after scoring comfortable victories at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4 21-11 in the women's singles first round, Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9 21-9 in the men's singles event.
Taking the court first, the last edition's silver medallist Sindhu did not need her 'A' game since the Maldives shuttler was no match to her class.
Fathimath produced some resistance in the second game but Sindhu pulled away from 9-9.
Srikanth was crestfallen after losing his singles match against lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia in the mixed team final but the world number 13 seemed to have taken it in his stride as he comfortably beat his rival.
He used his cross-court angled drop shots to good effect to pocket points.
Most of the points which the Ugandan shuttler managed were from unforced errors of Srikanth.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Film producer moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu4 Aug 2022 3:20 PM GMT
'The Flight Attendant' actor Zosia Mamet joins 'Madame Web'4 Aug 2022 3:19 PM GMT
'Tora's Husband' by Rima Das to have world premiere at TIFF4 Aug 2022 3:18 PM GMT
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost two years after miscarriage4 Aug 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Kharge, Piyush Goyal spar in RS over ED summons to Congress leaders4 Aug 2022 2:06 PM GMT