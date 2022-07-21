Bumrah drops to 2nd in ICC ODI rankings
Dubai: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped to second among bowlers while Hardik Pandya rose a whopping 13 places to eighth in the all-rounders' list after his strong show against England in the latest ICC ODI rankings issued on Wednesday.
While India clinched a narrow 2-1 triumph in what was a thrilling ODI series, star pacer Bumrah was forced to miss the final match owing to back spasms, which cost him his top spot. New Zealand quick Trent Boult reclaimed the top spot with 704 rating points as against Bumrah's 703.
Among other Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked seven wickets during the ODI series against England, jumped four spots to 16th.
Pandya was rewarded with for his impressive show with bat and ball against England. He took six scalps and made a total of 100 runs.
He also jumped eight spots to 42nd in the batting rankings, following his excellent series.
Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 125 during the final, was rewarded for his strong form with a rise of 25 spots to 52nd.
