Bumrah doesn't shy away from hitting us on head, ribs in nets: Kohli

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah doesn't shy away from targeting the batsmen's head or ribs in the nets, India skipper Virat Kohli says about his lead pacer, whose intensity knows no bounds even at practice sessions.

"According to me he's (Bumrah) the most skilful bowler in the world in any format of the game. To play against him, he brings match intensity in the nets. He's not shy of hitting us on the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," Kohli said.

One of the world's best batsmen, Kohli shared the experience of facing the top bowler in the nets, on the eve of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

"He's a proper, proper bowler and it's always nice to play against the best in the nets. I challenge myself to play well against him, not every

day do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit in the nets," Kohli said.

On the eve of the first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli and Bumrah were locked in a keen tussle at the nets.

Bumrah has been playing for the team for last four years and this is probably the second time I have ever got out (in) the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out.

"One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session,

because he ran back to his mark, but I got out of the nets,"

said Kohli.