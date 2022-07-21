Bracewell hat trick seals New Zealand T20 win over Ireland
Belfast: Dane Cleaver's 78 not out and Michael Bracewell's hat trick powered New Zealand to an 88-run win over Ireland to clinch their Twenty20 series 2-0 at Stormont on Wednesday.
New Zealand posted 179-4 and bowled out Ireland for 91 to secure its fifth straight win over the hosts. The visitors beat Ireland by 31 runs on Monday after a 3-0 series win in the one-day internationals at Malahide.
New Zealand can sweep the three-match T20 series on Friday.
Cleaver's total came off 55 balls and included five fours and four sixes in just his second T20 international appearance. Finn Allen contributed 35 off 20.
Chasing 180, Paul Stirling gave the Irish a fast start, hitting Mitchell Santner for a six and a four in the first over. But against Lockie Ferguson, he was caught to finish with 21 and leave the hosts at 23 for 1.
Ireland managed just four runs for its next two wickets, as Jacob Duffy was dismissed by Gareth Delany for a first-ball duck before Harry Tector (2) was run out.
Ish Sodhi took three wickets for 21 and Ireland was at 86 for seven when Bracewell came on for his first over. The off-spinner had Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy caught in the deep with successive deliveries before Craig Young sliced to backward point from the next ball as Ireland was all out for 91.
Young and Josh Little took two wickets apiece for Ireland.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP will be swept away from power in 2024, pave way for people's govt: ...21 July 2022 12:43 PM GMT
CBI files charge sheet against Guj cadre IAS officer for 'bribery' in...21 July 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 2521 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims21 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Disqualified RJD MLA sentenced to 10 years RI in another arms case21 July 2022 12:12 PM GMT