Boxing at CWG: Nikhat Zareen storms into quarter-finals
Birmingham: World champion Nikhat Zareen sailed into the women's 50kg quarterfinals but it was curtains for Shiva Thapa as he crashed out of the men's 63.5kg round of 16 boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
While Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the last eight round of the women's ightweight category winning by RSC (Refree stopping the contest), Thapa lost 1-4 to world championship bronze medallist Scotland's Reese Lynch to make a disappointing exit from
the Games.
The first Indian pugilist to take the ring on the day, Zareen was no match for her young opponent as she dominated the bout from start to finish.
The Indian used her rich experience to unsettle Bagao from the onset. She came out attacking and used her combinations of left and right punches to overpower her opponent.
Zareen landed clean punches on her opponent's face in the final round to completely shock her, forcing the referee to call off the tie with 48 seconds remaining.
Zareen will next face reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals, where a win will secure her podium finish.
Zareen said she won't settle for anything less than a gold from the event.
"I am feeling happy that I won my first bout and I am looking forward to performing well in the next rounds. I am just one fight away from a medal but I am looking to win gold from here," she said after her bout.
Thapa started on a bright note, clearly outclassing his opponent in the opening round.
But overconfidence and lack of focus cost Thapa dearly in the next two rounds as the Scot used his height and long reach to land clear punches.
Going into the third and final round, Thapa was still in the contest but Lynch took his opponent by surprise with his aggressive approach as Thapa had no option but to defend.
Eventually, the result deservingly turned in favour of Lynch as he was the far better boxer in the contest.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jeremy wins gold in men's 67kg final, rewrites 2 Games records31 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Focus on further boosting enduring strategic ties between India &...31 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Rail, road traffic hit as farmers stage protests in Punjab, Haryana31 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
10 yrs & counting: Poor elderly wait for monthly pension to go up31 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT
3 paperless courts in Kerala HC from Aug 131 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT