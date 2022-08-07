Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu strike gold
Birmingham: Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men's 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium, here on Sunday.
Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight.
Nitu, on the other hand, upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.
Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.
But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.
The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.
The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mumbai: RTI activist files complaint against younger brother of Nawab...7 Aug 2022 12:00 PM GMT
India wins historic gold and silver in men's triple long jump7 Aug 2022 11:15 AM GMT
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical...7 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT
Illegal land trade: Ayodhya Development Authority names mayor, BJP MLA...7 Aug 2022 10:31 AM GMT
Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu strike gold7 Aug 2022 10:29 AM GMT