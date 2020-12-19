Bowlers led by Ashwin put India in control on Day 2

Adelaide: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most memorable overseas performances as Indian bowlers collectively terrorised Australia into submission, bowling them out for 191 on the second day of the opening Day/Night Test here on Friday.

Courtesy Ashwin's 18-3-55-4, India successfully managed to neutralise a sub-par first innings score of 244. Rival skipper Tim Paine (73 off 99 balls) was the only home batsman to show stomach for a fight.

With a handy first innings lead of 53 runs, India found their opener Prithvi Shaw's defence being breached again before ending the day at 9/1 -- with an overall lead of 62 runs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (21-7-52-2) played the night watchman's role after Shaw's dismissal, giving company to Mayank Agarwal (5) when stumps were drawn.

Indian magnificent bowling effort during the day could be segregated into three phases.

In the early afternoon, Bumrah bowled the fuller length to make the first inroads.

Ashwin then took charge of late afternoon with his perfect length and made use of the additional bounce to blow away the middle-order.

And then under lights, Umesh Yadav (16.1-5-40-3) was brilliant with the old pink kookaburra as he bowled back of the length to get rid of the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins.

Mohammed Shami (17-4-41-0) was also immaculate with his length but he was let down by the fielders as the only glitch in their second day's performance was a poor catching effort. But Virat Kohli wouldn't mind even four dropped chances as his bowlers forced the Australian batsman to go into a defensive shell in their 72.1 overs on second day.

It was one of the most 'Un-Australian' batting by a team that prides itself on intent.

Save for Labuschagne (47 off 119 balls), who couldn't capitalise on three reprieves, and skipper Paine, no other batsman seemed to know how to bat on a surface, which picked pace on the second day.

After Bumrah removed the two openers in the first session, Ashwin did the star turn in the second session. Ashwin set up Smith with a few that were flighted with the angle and then bowled one that straightened and bounced a touch more. Smith, expecting turn, squared up and Ajinkya Rahane at first slip made no mistake.