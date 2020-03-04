Boult, Ferguson & Henry return for Australia ODIs
Wellington: New Zealand will have their front-line ODI pace attack for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee series in Australia with Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all fit for the three-game series beginning March 13 in Sydney.
The trio were ruled out of the recent ODI series over India with injuries which New Zealand won 3-0, but will return as specialist seamers alongside Tim Southee and rising rookie Kyle Jamieson. Hamish Bennett and Scott Kuggeleijn have been left out of the 15-man squad.
Coach Gary Stead said they would need to be at their absolute best to retain the prestigious trans-Tasman trophy.
"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket and you know you will be severely tested in all aspects of the game.
"Our one-day unit is a pretty settled one with plenty of experience and I think that showed in the recent series against India.
"It's an honour to compete for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and I know it means a lot to the players to have the trophy in our cabinet.
"It's great to welcome back the class of Trent, Matt and Lockie who spearheaded our run to the World Cup final last year," he added.
Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
