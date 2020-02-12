Bopanna-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals of Rotterdam Open

Rotterdam: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov entered the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open with a thrilling victory over Australian pair of John Peers and Michael Venus.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated Peers-Venus 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in an extremely gripping encounter at the ATP 500 event.

The match witnessed a sea-saw battle in the first two sets as it entered into tie-breakers. The Australian duo played at par with the Indo-Canadian duo and often, it became difficult to subdue their efforts.

Bopanna-Shapovalov, after winning the first set tie-break, lost the second in a close tie-break, before the match headed towards being a nerve-wracking thriller. However, it was the experience of Bopanna and Shapovalov's lithe energy that ensured the duo sail through into the last eight of the competition.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the fourth-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau on Thursday.