Bhatia, Rana power India to 110-run win over B'desh, keep SF hopes alive

Hamilton: Yastika Bhatia's gritty half-century and Sneh Rana's all-round performance powered India to a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh and kept them in the hunt for a semifinal spot at the ICC Women's World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, riding a responsible 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30).

Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals.

As a result, India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big victory helped India improve their net run-rate (0.768) further.

The Mithali Raj-led side will take on South Africa in its final league match on Sunday. Before that game however, if the second-placed Proteas beat West Indies on Thursday, India's semifinal chances will get better.

Bhatia, who has back-to-back fifties playing at number 3, was "pleased" with her performance.

"I would have liked some more runs to contribute to the team, but nevertheless, very happy with the result. In domestic, I'd prepared for No. 3 and it was always in mind that whichever order I get, I'll have to contribute for the team," Bhatia, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said at the presentation ceremony.

"So the preparation was according to that. Sometimes the wicket is not that good, so singles and strike rotation will be in my mind. It's my first Man of the Match in internationals, it really means a lot," she added.

India's decision to bring in senior spinner Poonam Yadav (1/25) in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid dividends. With the spinners operating from both ends on a slow track, Bangladesh struggled to force the pace and were reeling at 69/5 after 25 overs. "For a long time, we've always banked on our spinners and we have quality spinners. Today's surface did help them a lot too," Raj said.

"Wouldn't say we are spin-dominant, it also depends on the opposition we're playing. We haven't played a game in Christchurch yet, so that's a challenge. It's an important game for India and we would want to do well in all departments," she added.

Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) provided some resistance with a 40-run partnership, which was broken by Jhulan Goswami when she dismissed the latter, while Vastrakar accounted for Mondal a few overs later. The pace duo of Goswami (2/19) and Vastrakar (2/26) shared four wickets between them while the spinners accounted for the rest.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but Ritu Moni (3/37) and Nahida Akter (2/42) shared five wickets between them to reduce India from 74 for no loss to

108 for 4.