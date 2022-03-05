Betis host Atlético amid 5-team fight for Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain: For several years, Real Betis delivered an attractive, attack-first style of soccer that succeeded in pulling off the occasional big win but also left its defense exposed to some humbling losses.

Manuel Pellegrini has changed that since taking over at the start of last season. The former Manchester City and Real Madrid coach has forged Betis into a complete team this campaign, one that can score in bunches while protecting its area.

The result has put the Seville-based club in a tight fight for a top-four finish in the Spanish league — and the prize of a Champions League berth.

The attacking prowess of Betis will be up against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, a tough test for the surprisingly shaky defense of Diego Simeone's team.

Betis enters the weekend in third place, but with Atlético and Barcelona only one point behind. Real Sociedad trails Betis by two points and Villarreal is also in striking distance, four points adrift.

Only two of that pack will join Madrid and Sevilla, the only teams left with realistic chances to win the league title, in Europe's top club competition next season.

With a deep squad featuring the passing and leadership of midfield pair Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, Betis has the second-best attack in the Spanish league. Its 48 goals are only behind Madrid's 52.

Striker Juanmi Jiménez is having his best season with a team-high 16 goals in all competitions. Borja Iglesias has scored 13 times, with Willian José chipping in with 10 more goals.

Atlético, meanwhile, has allowed more goals (34) than 10 other league teams, something unthinkable for Simeone, who over his decade in charge has made a strong defense the foundation of winning titles.

Atlético has improved of late. On either side of its 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Champions League, it has kept clean sheets in consecutive league victories over Osasuna and Celta Vigo by a combined score of 5-0.