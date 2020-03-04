BCCI rewards Indian disability cricket teamBCCI rewards Indian disability cricket team
Mumbai: The BCCI on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said.
The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators.
Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.
