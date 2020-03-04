Banerjee maintaining stable parameters in ventilation: Hospital
Kolkata: Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee's condition is stable post ventilation, a statement issued by a city hospital said on Wednesday.
Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and having underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old has been on life support since Monday.
"He is maintaining stable parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists. We can say he's stable, maintaining oxygen level, blood pressure vitals, which are all good signs," Komal Dashora, president of Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.
"He's conscious. He's able to recognise his family members and responding with eye movements. We are hopeful his condition will improve within two-three days. But as of now we don't have any plan to remove the ventilator," he added.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is a big fan of Banerjee, called on the 1962 Asian Games gold medallist this evening.
The 68-year-old had visited the legend's house in Salt Lake after the Durga Puja last year.
Banerjee is being treated by a panel of specialists comprising intensivist and internal medicine specialist Dr Tanmay Banerjee, pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu and Dr Prof Kalyan Brata
Bhattacharyya.
