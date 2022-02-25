ATKMB squander chance to cut gap at top with 1-1 draw against Odisha

Vasco da Gama: Ten-man ATK Mohun Bagan failed to close the gap at the top after being held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

It was an unhappy throwback on Thursday of sorts for the Mariners who were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Odisha in the first leg as well.

Redeem Tlang (5th) opened the scoring for Odisha, who are already out of contention for a semifinal spot, but Joni Kauko (8th P) made it 1-1 from the spot at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The second half saw no goals from either side with Liridon Krasniqi finding the woodwork and Roy Krishna given the marching orders picking up two yellow cards.

The result means ATKMB remained in third place with 31 points from 17 games, level with second-placed Jamshedpur FC, who will take on NorthEast United FC on Friday. Odisha too remained in seventh spot with 23 points from 18 games. A win for the green and maroons would have taken them to second spot, and cut the gap with league leaders Hyderabad FC to two points with a game in hand.