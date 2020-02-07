ATK hope for maximum against Odisha FC in race to top spot

Kolkata: Two-time former champions ATK will look to make the most of their last two home matches beginning with Saturday's tie against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here.

While the four teams for the ISL playoffs are almost certain, the battle has intensified for the race to clinch the AFC Champions League berth which will go to the table-toppers.

Goa remain in the lead following their 4-1 win against Hyderabad. Three points behind, ATK will hope to keep afloat in the race as the Kolkata franchise, with a match in hand, also has the advantage of goal difference against Goa.

ATK are on a three-match winning run starting with their 2-0 victory over FC Goa at home, while in their last home match here against NorthEast United FC a last-gasp goal by Balwant Singh saved the day for the Kolkata side.

The good thing for ATK is that their captain and Fijian star recruit Roy Krishan is in red hot form as he showed with his brace in their 3-0 rout of Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing.

The Fijian forward also looked clinical as they completely dominated from the start against Jamshedpur.

The potent ATK attacking trio of Edu Garcia, Krishna and Prabir Das will look to make the most of it and notch their first win against Odisha FC, against whom they settled for a goalless draw in their away fixture in Pune. "I think that we had a fantastic performance in defence and attack. We have conceded only one goal in the last six matches," coach Antonio Lopez Habas said.

"The plan is to go match-by-match. Our next match is against Odisha FC and that is our only objective. I only want to think about Odisha. I don't want to think about play-offs and other things," Habas said.

Struggling at sixth place with 21 points, Odisha FC still have the mathematical probability to make the last-four and they will look to put their best against ATK. It will be their last away match of the season.