Argentina hints at post-Messi era in youthful squad

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Argentina's squad for the two final rounds of South American World Cup qualifying shows coach Lionel Scaloni could be thinking about the future without Lionel Messi.



Franco and Valent n Carboni, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicol s Paz, Tiago Geralnik and Luka Romero are playing in youth divisions of European clubs, but they were summoned by Argentina on Monday.

Messi was also picked after missing the last two qualifying rounds this year as he recovered from COVID-19.

Argentina faces Venezuela in Buenos Aires on March 25, and four days later Ecuador in Guayaquil.

The six youth division players either were born to Argentine families based in Europe or born in Argentina and started their careers abroad.

Argentina has already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

___

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Mart nez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Ger nimo Rulli (Villarreal) Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acu a (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina, Nehu n P rez (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicol s Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villareal), Lucas Mart nez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germ n Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Mart nez, Nicol s Tagliafico (Ajax)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso, Tiago Geralnik ( (Villarreal), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Guido Rodr guez (Betis), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese), Emiliano Buend a (Aston Villa), Alejandro G mez, Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Nicol s Paz (Real Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Franco Carboni, Valent n Carboni (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Lionel Messi, ngel Di Mar a (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Mart nez, Joaquin Correa, Luka Romero (Inter Milan), Nicol s Gonz lez (Fiorentina), ngel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala, Mat as Soul (Juventus), Juli n lvarez (River Plate), Giovanni Simeone (Verona), Lucas Boy (Elche) (AP)