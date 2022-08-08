Annu Rani wins bronze
Birmingham: Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, in the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day here on Sunday.
Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third.
World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.
Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men's javelin throw respectively.
Naik had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games while Chopra won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT