Anderson one of the best exponents of reverse swing: Tendulkar

New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar believes veteran England pacer James Anderson is one of the best exponents of reverse swing in modern-day cricket.



"Jimmy Anderson was possibly the first bowler who bowled reverse swing also reverse," Tendulkar said while speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on 100MB app explaining what makes Anderson different to other fast bowlers.

"What I experienced over a period of time that he (Anderson) would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but at the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in.

"The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you.

"So what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost three-fourth of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me," he added.

The 47-year-old further said now Anderson fast-bowling partner Stuart Broad is using the same skill to trouble the opposition batters.

"Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing."

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. With 871 international wickets to his name, the 33-year-old also holds the record for the most number of wickets (584) taken by a fast bowler in Test cricket.

He is part of the England XI in the ongoing first Test against West Indies and will have a big role to play after the hosts were bowled out for 204 in their first innings at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. In reply, West Indies were 57/1 at Stumps on Day Two.