Anand loses to Wesley So in Masters chess meet

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands): Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand was beaten by the USA's Wesley So in the second round of the Tata Steel Masters chess meet here on Monday.

Anand played out a draw in the first round and did well with the black pieces only to stutter on the 22nd turn when another piece sacrifice would have sealed a draw.

So bagged the win in just three moves from there on as Anand was left to lick his wounds.

Meanwhile, World champion Magnus Carlsen had to settle for a draw for the second day running as Yu Yangyi did really well with white pieces.

(Image from thestatesman.com)