Akhtar keen on becoming India bowling coach; says can groom faster, more aggressive pacers
New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar says he is interested in becoming India's bowling coach if there is an offer, asserting that he is capable of grooming "more aggressive, fast and talkative" pacers.
Akhtar expressed his willingness in an interview on social networking app 'Helo'.
Asked if he would like to be associated with the Indian bowling unit in future, he responded in the positive. India's current bowling is Bharat Arun.
"I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it," Akhtar said.
One of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, he added, "I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot."
He said he has always wanted to share his knowledge among budding cricketers and that he is looking to produce more aggressive bowlers.
He also added that he would like to "coach" IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, for whom he has played in the cash-rich T20 league's inaugural edition.
The former pacer also spoke about his early interactions with Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in the 1998 series.
"I had seen him but didn't know how big a name he was in India. In Chennai, I got to know that he was known as a god in India.
"Mind you, he is a very good friend of mine. In 1998, when I bowled as fast as I could, Indian public celebrated with me. I have a big fan following in India," Akhtar said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JEE Main, NEET 2020 delayed till July, HRD Minister...5 May 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Four naval ships set sail to bring back stranded Indians,...5 May 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Tom Cruise to shoot his next film in space: report5 May 2020 6:49 AM GMT
Tata Motors gets nod from board constituted committee to...5 May 2020 6:46 AM GMT
IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown5 May 2020 6:44 AM GMT