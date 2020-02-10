Aditya Mehta wins National Snooker C'ship
Pune: Ace cuiest Aditya Mehta defeated multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani 6-2 to win the National Snooker Championship here.
Mehta, who represented the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the clash on Sunday night, started off with a bang after wining the first frame with a break of 103 while the score remained 103-17.
He lost the next two frames with a close margin of 50 -58, 47-48 and it looked like Advani was staging a comeback.
But, Mehta held his nerves and claimed all the following four frames to win the title with a 6-2 score line in the best of 11 frames.
"This title will be very special to me since it's coming after four years. I was nursing an injury which kept me off the tables," Mehta was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here on Monday.
"I was struggling a bit due to a headache. And luckily for me from two one down, I fought well to lead and that was the turning point, so I'm confident of my game. And you know, when two top players are playing, sometimes the margins are very small," he added.
In the women's snooker finals, Karnataka's Vidya Pillai edged out Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 (41-68, 57 -35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05) to defend her senior ladies snooker title.
