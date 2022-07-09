Punjab police promotes 101 sub-inspectors
chandigarh: Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors to the rank if the inspector. These included 95 women officers.
With this promotion of 101 police personnel, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled in all districts of the state, the DGP said.
"Today, we have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in the field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion," said Yadav.
The DGP, while symbolically pinning the stars on the shoulders of some of the promoted officers here wished all them good luck.
The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility, he said while encouraging them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity and honesty.
Giving details, he said all 95 promoted women officers are of 2015 batch directly recruited sub-inspectors and have seven years of field experience. While, the remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said.
Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon.
