Punjab: Operation to rescue boy who fell into drain continues
Kapurthala (Punjab): A 29-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday was leading a rescue operation to locate a boy who fell into a drain here, officials said on Wednesday.
The rescue operation has been going on for the past 20 over hours but the one-and-a-half-year-old boy could not be taken out of the drain, they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said the rescue teams have searched the drain and removed garbage from it but so far the child could not be traced.
He said the operation will continue till the boy is taken out of the drain.
The boy has been identified as Abhilash, son of migrants Surjit and Munisha, police said.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the boy, along with his four-year-old sister, was crossing the drain (nullah) by walking over a half feet wide cemented pole kept over it, they said.
The child slipped and fell into the choked drain, police said.
His sister raised an alarm following which people from surrounding areas gathered to locate the child, they added.
On Tuesday evening, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal requisitioned a team of the NDRF from Bathinda to carry out the rescue operation.
Earlier, JCB machines and workers of the municipal corporation, who clean sewers, were pressed into service to rescue the boy from the slush of the nullah, police said.
Later, heavy machinery was also deployed to break concrete slabs on sewage to rescue the child, they said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC issues notices to K'taka govt over punishment for erring civic...10 Aug 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Bengal civic body sends rakhis made of water hyacinths to global...10 Aug 2022 11:51 AM GMT
Misleading claims being made about asset increase of TMC leaders to...10 Aug 2022 11:50 AM GMT
Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar...10 Aug 2022 11:49 AM GMT
Punjab: Operation to rescue boy who fell into drain continues10 Aug 2022 11:48 AM GMT