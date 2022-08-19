Punjab Minister Dr Baljit Kaur to examine patients at eye camp in Muktsar

Chandigarh: Punjab's Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur will examine the eyes of patients at a medical camp being held on Saturday at the 'Aam Aadmi Clinic' in Muktsar district's Bhagsar village.



The minister, a doctor-turned-politician, is an eye specialist and has been operating, diagnosing and offering treatment to residents of Malwa region for the past many years.

An official spokesperson said here that the camp is being organized by the Punjab government with the support of "Sankalp Educational Welfare Society".

Medicines will be given free of cost to all patients who come to get their eyes checked at the camp. The minister has urged the people to spread this message among the needy so that more and more people can avail the benefit of the free eye camp, the spokesperson said.

Dr Baljit Kaur has also served as an eye specialist in Government Hospital in Muktsar for a long time before taking a plunge into politics.

"Even after becoming a minister, she is devoting time to serve the people as a doctor," the spokesperson said.

The AAP government on August 15 opened 75 "Aam Aadmi clinics" across the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had said that the clinics would be a stepping stone in revamping the healthcare system in the state.

These clinics offer around 100 type of clinical tests for free besides giving medicines to patients at no cost. Each of these clinics has four staff members, including an MBBS doctor and laboratory technician.

Notably, of the Aam Aadmi Party's 92 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, 10 including two women are from the medical field.



