Punjab CM, parties, religious bodies condemn killing of two Sikhs in Pak

Chandigarh: The killing of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan on Sunday drew strong condemnation in India, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and leaders of other parties urging the Centre to raise with the neighbouring country the issue of the safety of minority community members living there.



Making a similar demand, former chief minister Amarinder Singh alleged that the Pakistan government was only doing lip service to Sikhs, while Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the apex gurudwara body, SGPC, said justice should be ensured to the bereaved families.

Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, demanded that the Pakistan government conduct a thorough probe into the incident of targeted killings of Sikhs.

The two Sikhs were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mann said, "I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan."

"I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Condemning the killings, Amarinder Singh said, "I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note."

"'Shocked & pained to learn about the dastardly killing of two Sikh shopkeepers -Ranjit Singh & Kuljeet Singh in Peshawar (Pakistan). Condemning the incident, I urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to ensure justice to the bereaved families & also to take up Sikhs' safety issue with @PakPMO," said Badal in his tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while condemning the incident, urged the Centre to take up the matter with the government of Pakistan.

"The two innocent and poor Sikhs were brutally killed just for their faith", Warring said in a statement here.

The PCC president said the minorities in Pakistan - Sikhs and Hindus - were being selectively targeted there while the security agencies were watching as mute spectators.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh expressed shock over the killings and dubbed it as an attempt to intimidate minorities in Pakistan.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, Chugh asked the Pakistan government to provide security cover to the minorities.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the Pakistan government should probe as to who was targeting Sikhs on its soil.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said Pakistan must ensure the security and safety of Sikhs living there.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs. Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities is a matter of great concern for the entire world, especially the Sikhs", said Dhami and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.