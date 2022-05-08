Punjab CM Mann announces Rs 1 cr aid, job for family of martyr

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore besides a government job to one member of the bereaved family of martyr Subedar Hardeep Singh, who laid down his life last Friday, in the service of the nation along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Extending his sympathies, the CM said that martyr Sub Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to the country's unity and his sacrifice would ever inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion. Sub Hardeep Singh of 15 PUNJAB (PATIALA) hailed from village Baranda in Garhdiwala tehsil of Hoshiarpur district. He was married and is survived by his wife, Ravinder Kaur, a daughter, and a son. It may be recalled that AAP Government immediately coming to power had announced to provide relief of Rs. 1 Crore to the families of the martyred jawans of Punjab.

