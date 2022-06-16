No sale deed reg for properties in illegal colonies in Punjab
Chandigarh: In order to streamline the registration of plots and save the people from property-related frauds, Punjab Government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has issued clear instructions to Sub-Registrars regarding the registration of plots in illegal/unauthorized colonies.
Housing & Urban Development and Local Government departments have also been asked to publish lists of licensed/authorized colonies/schemes along with area details, Khasra numbers, and approved Layout Plan so that area is clearly defined where NOCs are not required for registration of documents related to sale deed or transfer of rights. These lists will be readily available to all the Sub-Registrars and they will register the sale deeds after verifying the status of the colonies as per the instructions by the Department of Revenue.
The development came a few days after the CM launched an online portal "https://grcs.punjab.gov.in" wherein citizens can register their grievances related to the possession of plots. This unique online portal would provide property possession-related services in a seamless manner, besides expediting the property possession process.
Earlier, there were no clear instructions from the Government which caused these illegal colonies to grow on the outskirts of cities. As per the information, there are over 15000 colonies mushroomed in the last five years.
The citizens of Punjab have been facing difficulties to get the possession of the properties in these illegal/unauthorized colonies where either the allotment letter is issued by the concerned developers/colonizers/authorities or deeds were registered, but they were unable to get the possession of the property due to one or other reasons.
"These illegal colonies are not only resulting in haphazard urbanization of the State, but also causing lots of hardships to the common man," said Punjab Revenue Minister BS Jimpa, while adding that people spent their life savings in purchasing plots and they do not even get possession in these illegal colonies as the colonizers even sell 'rastas' or paths in these colonies. These colonies also lack basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, electricity etc, he added.
