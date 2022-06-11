Khattar unveils poster of '48-Kos,' a film on Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Dharmanagari Kurukshetra has been a city of religion and spirituality since ancient times. This city of religion and spirituality has not only attracted the attention of sages but also the historians, and now filmmakers have also started making films keeping in mind the Dharmanagri Kurukshetra and the Parikrama of '48 Kos'.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that there is no doubt that the Hindi feature film '48 Kos' will give the message of spirituality across the world. After unveiling the poster and promo of the Hindi feature film '48 Kos' at Pipli Rest House on Saturday, the Chief Minister was happy after watching the promo of the movie. He also showed interest in knowing the plot of the film from the producer and director, Rajinder Varma 'Yashbabu' and after listening to the story of the film, he said that it is a very good thing that where the central and state governments are constantly trying to promote the holy land of Kurukshetra on the world stage, efforts are being made through the film '48 Kos' to connect people with religion and spirituality.

On this occasion, MLA, Subhash Sudha also appreciated this film produced under the banner of Yashbabu Entertainment. The film's producer, Director Rajindra Varma Yashbabu said that the film will be released on July 8.