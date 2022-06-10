Goldy's extradition sought after Moosewala's murder, says CBI

Chandigarh: In a major embarrassment for Punjab police, the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday contradicted its claim that it sought a red corner notice for Goldy Brar days before



the singer's murder and clarified the email in this regard was received only a day after the killing.

A spokesperson of the CBI said that as per media reports, it was mentioned that Punjab police had forwarded a proposal on May 19, 2022, to CBI, for issuance of a Red Notice (RCN) from INTERPOL in the name of Goldy Brar, to pave way for his Extradition.

"It is stated that the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, New Delhi coordinates the requests of sister law enforcement agencies for informal coordination through INTERPOL including requests for issuance of color-coded notices. IPCU and CBI check the requests for eligibility as per the Rules of Processing Data of INTERPOL so that the request is complete and the notices are issued early. The final issuance of notices is done by INTERPOL (HQ), Lyon (France) in line with Rules for the Processing of Data,"

said the CBI.

In the present matter, the proposal for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on 30-05-2022 at 12:25 PM from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In this e-mail dated 30-05-2022, a copy of the letter dated 19-05-2022 was attached. Also, a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on 30-05-2022.

After processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the Red Notice proposal was forwarded expeditiously to INTERPOL (Headquarters), Lyon on 02-06-2022.

As per above proposal of Punjab Police, the request for issuance of Red Notice (RCN) relates to two cases of Punjab Police during the year 2020 & 2021 vide FIR No.409 dated 12-11-2020 and other FIR No.44 dated 18-02-2021, both FIRs are of Police Station City Faridkot, Faridkot District (Punjab). Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on 30th May 2022, whereas as per information in public domain, murder of Sidhu Moosewala took place on May 29, 2022.

It is stated that request for issuance of Red Notice against Harwinder Singh Rinda has already been sent to INTERPOL (HQ) Lyon.

It is further clarified that INTERPOL channels are used for informal international police to police cooperation and a Red Notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending Extradition request more so when the location of subject is known, said the CBI spokesperson.

CBI has been assisting all Law Enforcement Agencies in the matter of international cooperation and committed to assist in the best possible manner through various international channels.