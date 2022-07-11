Ex Punjab MLA Bains surrenders in court in rape case
Ludhiana: Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday surrendered before a court here in connection with a rape case.
The 52-year-old Bains surrendered in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh.
The two-time MLA is the main accused in the rape case of a 44-year-old woman.
The case was registered against Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021 on the directions of a local court.
The court had declared Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders as they were not participating in the proceedings.
The survivor had alleged in her complaint that the former MLA had raped her multiple times after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.
Earlier, police had arrested his brother and his personal assistant in the same case.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 Nigerian nationals arrested for possessing cannabis, liquor in UP11 July 2022 9:29 AM GMT
Mercedes-Benz clocks highest ever Q2 sales of 7,573 units in India11 July 2022 9:27 AM GMT
Naxal couple involved in several deadly attacks on security forces...11 July 2022 9:26 AM GMT
Kolkata: Woman, posing as PA of ministers, dupes people11 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT
AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam, supporters, defiant leader announces...11 July 2022 8:14 AM GMT