Eliminating gangster culture, controlling drug menace top priority: Punjab DGP Yadav
Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and controlling the drug menace are the top priorities of the state police.
The DGP visited Amritsar during the day and offered prayers at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Mandir.
Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Yadav stated that as directed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, eliminating gangster culture and controlling the drug scourge were the top priorities.
The state police is committed to maintain law and order, and peace, he said, asserting that the Punjab Police is one of the best police forces in the world.
"We are focusing on basic policing, and we will ensure a people-friendly police," Yadav said.
Yadav assumed the charge of the officiating director general of police on July 5 after senior IPS officer V K Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave.
After Yadav took charge, the police force launched anti-drug drives across the state.
Within a week, 676 drug peddlers were nabbed and 559 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said earlier.
Over 5.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium and other drugs have been seized during cordon and search operations.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 1714 July 2022 10:33 AM GMT
Presidential poll: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu meets lawmakers of BJP,...14 July 2022 10:30 AM GMT
Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv14 July 2022 10:20 AM GMT
Defamation case: Bailable warrant against Sena MP Sanjay Raut...14 July 2022 10:17 AM GMT
Need for blended finance, leveraging private capital to achieve SDGs:...14 July 2022 8:23 AM GMT