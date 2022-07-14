Eliminating gangster culture, controlling drug menace top priority: Punjab DGP Yadav

Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and controlling the drug menace are the top priorities of the state police.



The DGP visited Amritsar during the day and offered prayers at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Mandir.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Yadav stated that as directed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, eliminating gangster culture and controlling the drug scourge were the top priorities.

The state police is committed to maintain law and order, and peace, he said, asserting that the Punjab Police is one of the best police forces in the world.

"We are focusing on basic policing, and we will ensure a people-friendly police," Yadav said.

Yadav assumed the charge of the officiating director general of police on July 5 after senior IPS officer V K Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave.

After Yadav took charge, the police force launched anti-drug drives across the state.

Within a week, 676 drug peddlers were nabbed and 559 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said earlier.

Over 5.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium and other drugs have been seized during cordon and search operations.